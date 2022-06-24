Search

24 Jun 2022

Arooj Aftab on ‘great energy’ at Glastonbury Festival 2022

Arooj Aftab on ‘great energy’ at Glastonbury Festival 2022

Arooj Aftab has said there is a “great energy” at Glastonbury that she is “excited” to be a part of.

The Grammy winner, 37, performed as part of Friday’s line-up on the West Holts Stage which also includes performances from TLC and Little Simz, with Celeste and Angelique Kidjo also taking to the stage over the weekend.

Earlier this year, Aftab won the Grammy for Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 ceremony, becoming the first artist to win in the category which is new, and she also became the first Pakistani woman to be nominated for and win a Grammy, the official website said.

Aftab told the PA news agency about an “iconic” festival run so far, saying: “Glastonbury being also part of the mix is just really great.

 

“I don’t really know how this happened, or how I’m supposed to feel. But this year I did Coachella and Primavera and now Glastonbury and I feel like my life is set”.

The Grammy win, where Aftab was also nominated for Best New Artist, felt “really amazing”.

“I think winning a Grammy just feels amazing, there’s nothing like it,” she said.

“It’s the thing that you kind of imagine since being a kid or from the first day that you realise that you’re a professional musician, and you look up to that moment and it feels like a dream, or it feels like an ambition or something.

“And then for the fact that it actually happened is really crazy and I’m really blessed”.

Asked if the Grammy win had opened doors, the Udhero Na singer said: “I think people really take notice of you when you win a Grammy, whether or not you were, whether the music was speaking for itself or not.

“I think there’s definitely something that winning the highest accolade in the music industry, especially in like a very prestigious and competitive category, does.

“And so I’m definitely feeling the effects of that just in general, from newer opportunities.”

She released a deluxe edition of her album Vulture Prince earlier this year.

Glastonbury Festival will see Billie Eilish headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, followed by Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar on Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

