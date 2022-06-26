Search

26 Jun 2022

Kendrick Lamar to close out Glastonbury after Sir Paul McCartney’s explosive set

Kendrick Lamar to close out Glastonbury after Sir Paul McCartney’s explosive set

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jun 2022 7:25 AM

Kendrick Lamar is set to close out Glastonbury as the festival’s final headliner the day after Sir Paul McCartney delivered an explosive history-making set.

The US rapper will be the last performer to take to the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, concluding the festivities at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Soul singer Diana Ross is also on the bill for the final day as she fills the Sunday teatime legends slot.

Lamar’s upcoming show on the main stage will mark his Glastonbury debut.

He is expected to play a range of hit tracks including songs from his recently released fifth studio album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers.

It was announced in 2020 that the Grammy-winning singer would headline Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary edition but the festival has faced two years of delays due to the pandemic.

The Pyramid Stage will host an array of talent before Lamar including Lorde, Elbow, Herbie Hancock, DakhaBrakha and Black Dyke Band.

There will also be musical stars across the festival’s multiple stages with the Pet Shop Boys and Years & Years performing on the Other Stage.

While electronic duo Bicep will headline the West Holts Stage, Charli XCX will close the John Peel Stage and Imelda May and McFly will both play the Avalon Stage.

On Saturday evening, Sir Paul delivered a Glastonbury headline set for the history books which included surprise appearances from Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

As he took to the Pyramid Stage, the former Beatle became the festival’s oldest solo headliner, a week after he celebrated his 80th birthday.

To mark the momentous occasion, Sir Paul treated the masses in the crowd to a selection of his own songs as well as beloved tracks by The Beatles and from his later group Wings.

During his more than two hour set, he played a range of classics songs including Hey Jude, Blackbird, Live And Let Die, Ob-La-Di, Ob‐La‐Da and Get Back.

The electrifying show was further amplified as he introduced Grohl to the stage to sing I Saw Her Standing There and Band On The Run.

Following Grohl, Sir Paul announced he had another surprise all the way from the east coast of America as Springsteen took to the stage to play Glory Days and I Wanna Be Your Man with him.

Sir Paul also remembered his nearest and dearest during the headline set including dedicating a piano-led version of My Valentine to his wife Nancy, Something to his Beatles’ bandmate George Harrison and Here Today to John Lennon.

As part of the encore, through special technology which could isolate Lennon’s vocals from old recordings, Sir Paul was able to duet The Beatles’ track I’ve Got A Feeling alongside his former bandmate on the Pyramid Stage.

To end the historic set he sang The Beatles’ song The End to a cheering crowd with Springsteen and Grohl also returning to provide guitar solos.

Earlier on Saturday, the Pyramid Stage hosted a speech by Greta Thunberg where she called on society to take on its “historic responsibility to set things right” with the global climate crisis.

Ms Thunberg’s speech was followed by a set by pop rock band Haim, with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds taking to the Pyramid Stage after them.

The Pyramid Stage also hosted musical stars Haim, AJ Tracey, Easy Life, Joy Crookes and Les Amazones d’Afrique on Saturday.

US pop star Olivia Rodrigo and rapper Megan Thee Stallion both played on the Other Stage, while Mercury-winner Celeste played the West Holts Stage.

Eilish gave an electrifying headline performance on the Pyramid Stage on Friday to end the first day of performances at Glastonbury.

Her appearance was another landmark moment for the festival as she became Glastonbury’s youngest ever solo headliner.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media