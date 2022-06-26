Search

26 Jun 2022

Lily Allen reflects on ‘amazing’ Glastonbury appearance with Olivia Rodrigo

Lily Allen said she was “quite emosh”, as she reflected on her surprise Glastonbury performance.

The 37-year-old was brought on stage to join Olivia Rodrigo on Saturday as the duo performed Allen’s hit song F*** You in response to the US Supreme Court’s decision to end the country’s constitutional right to abortion.

The Smile singer performed at the famous music festival on Worthy Farm in 2009 and 2014.

Allen wrote on Instagram: “Quite emosh. Things are truly messed up, but at least my babies got to see their mamma play and slay Glastonbury with their favourite pop star.

“They were very proud and so was I.”

She also hinted that she might make a return to music, following the release of her last album No Shame in 2018.

“I didn’t know whether I’d be able to get up on a stage like that sober again if I’m honest, a part of me thought it was all in the past. I had the most amazing day. Thanks @oliviarodrigo for having us. You smashed your first Glastonbury. Who knows, maybe I won’t hang up my (microphone) just yet,” she said.

The singer, who celebrated two years of sobriety last July, has spoken openly about her experience of addiction and wrote extensively about her use of drugs and alcohol in her 2018 autobiography My Thoughts Exactly.

The pop star recently made her West End debut in supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story, alongside Harry Potter’s Tom Felton, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz, Inbetweeners actor James Buckley, EastEnder Jake Wood and theatre star Hadley Fraser.

Allen surprised fans when she tied the knot with Stranger Things and Black Widow actor David Harbour, 47, in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in September 2020.

The pair are thought to have been in a relationship since summer 2019.

Allen was previously married to builder Sam Cooper, and they have two daughters.

