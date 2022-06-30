Travis Barker’s daughter thanks fans for ‘prayers and love’ amid his illness

Travis Barker’s daughter has thanked his fans for their “prayers and love” after he was admitted to hospital with an unconfirmed medical issue.

The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer was pictured being carried into Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on a stretcher on Tuesday morning.

Neither he nor his wife, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, have since made public statements about his illness.

Alabama Barker, 16, who is the pop-punk musician’s daughter with ex-wife and model Shanna Moakler, posted a photo on Instagram of her hand resting next to his on a table, with the musician’s distinctive rose tattoo visible.

She captioned the picture: “Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you.”

It comes after pictures obtained by US outlet TMZ showed Barker raising a fist while being carried to hospital early on Tuesday.

A black tracksuit-clad Kardashian, 43, who recently changed her surname on her official Instagram page to Barker-Kardashian, was shown by his side.

Barker has two children with ex-wife Moakler, a former Miss USA – 18-year-old Landon and Alabama.