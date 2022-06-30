Search

30 Jun 2022

Travis Barker’s daughter thanks fans for ‘prayers and love’ amid his illness

30 Jun 2022 9:55 AM

Travis Barker’s daughter has thanked his fans for their “prayers and love” after he was admitted to hospital with an unconfirmed medical issue.

The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer was pictured being carried into Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on a stretcher on Tuesday morning.

Neither he nor his wife, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, have since made public statements about his illness.

Alabama Barker, 16, who is the pop-punk musician’s daughter with ex-wife and model Shanna Moakler, posted a photo on Instagram of her hand resting next to his on a table, with the musician’s distinctive rose tattoo visible.

She captioned the picture: “Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you.”

It comes after pictures obtained by US outlet TMZ showed Barker raising a fist while being carried to hospital early on Tuesday.

A black tracksuit-clad Kardashian, 43, who recently changed her surname on her official Instagram page to Barker-Kardashian, was shown by his side.

Barker has two children with ex-wife Moakler, a former Miss USA – 18-year-old Landon and Alabama.

