30 Jun 2022

Beyonce shares striking image of herself ahead of Renaissance album release

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 7:55 PM

Beyonce has shared a striking image of herself almost entirely naked while seated on a horse in the lead-up to the release of her upcoming album Renaissance.

The image, which is reportedly the cover art for her highly anticipated seventh solo studio album, sees the pop superstar adorned with only silver jewellery which is wrapped around her body while astride the luminescent animal.

The 40-year-old singer previously announced her new album will be released next month, with the first single, titled Break My Soul, debuting last week.

Beyonce shared the image on social media on Thursday alongside a caption which provided further insight into her thought process behind the album.

She wrote: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment.

“A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.”

The singer noted that it had been “a beautiful journey of exploration”.

Beyonce added: “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance is the follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade, which was accompanied by a 65-minute film of the same title and went to number one in many countries.

Across her successful music career, Beyonce has scored three number one albums and five number one singles in the UK.

The singer, who has been married to rapper and businessman Jay-Z since 2008, made history last year when she became the most decorated female artist at the Grammy Awards.

She won four awards out of nine nominations, making it 28 over her career, which surpasses the 27 of bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss.

She and Jay-Z had daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012, and in June 2017 Beyonce gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir.

Following the album news, Beyonce was also revealed to be the cover star of British Vogue’s July issue.

The first part of her music project is due to be released on July 29.

