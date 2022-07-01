Search

01 Jul 2022

Keisha Buchanan says Sugababes show at Glastonbury was ‘such a celebration’

Keisha Buchanan says Sugababes show at Glastonbury was ‘such a celebration’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 10:56 AM

Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan has described their packed-out performance at Glastonbury as “such a celebration” of their reunion.

The Avalon stage at the Somerset festival had to be closed off after thousands more fans than expected arrived to watch Buchanan, 37, perform hits including Overload and Push The Button with Mutya Buena, 37, and Siobhan Donaghy, 38.

The trio, who made up the group’s original line-up between 1998 and 2001, lost the right to record and perform under the name following a number of radical line-up changes.

After briefly reforming under the moniker MKS around 2013, they regained the right to use the Sugababes name in 2019.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast alongside her bandmates, Buchanan said of their Glastonbury show: “They had to close the stage off, the whole area – they had to close the field. And it was crazy because we were told before we went on, ‘There are a few more people than expected,’ because we expected like 3,000. And then it was like, ‘OK so security had been called’.”

Donaghy said they had been told that if one of the security guards made a certain gesture they had to stop playing for safety reasons.

Buchanan added: “It was such a celebration. They really got into it and it was amazing.”

Speaking about the reaction to their reunion, she said: “It is a little bit more now than nine years ago, because we first reformed like nine years ago under the name MKS and then we won the Sugababes name back. We had had a few shows but this is (different).”

Buchanan also recalled their “legal fight” to reclaim the Sugababes name.

She added: “We feel like we are the underdogs. We stuck together through the nine years. That’s who we are.

“We came up with the name when we were kids. We were 11 and 12 years old and we just felt like it is actually ours. We just stuck together.”

Sugababes were formed in 1998 by the manager of All Saints and went on to score six number one singles.

In October 2019, the group released their first music in six years, a cover of the UK garage classic Flowers by Sweet Female Attitude.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media