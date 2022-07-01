Festival featuring Travis Scott’s first headline slot since Astroworld cancelled

A US festival scheduled to feature rapper Travis Scott’s first headline slot since the Astroworld tragedy has been cancelled due to logistical issues.

The Day N Vegas festival, due to take place in September, said that a combination of timing and productions had forced the cancellation.

“We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022,” a statement on the festival website read.

Scott was due to headline on Sunday at the three-day festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

His fellow headliners included SZA on the Friday and J Cole on the Saturday, and other acts on the bill included 21 Savage, Baby Keem and Pusha T.

We're sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022. The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/8XufVLLCqo — Day N Vegas (@daynvegas) July 1, 2022

Ten people died as fans surged toward the stage during a performance by Scott at the two-day Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, in November last year.

Scott has said he did not know fans were injured until just minutes before a press conference following the show.

In May, legal filings claimed that almost 5,000 people were injured in some way during the crush.

In January, hundreds of individual claims were combined into one single lawsuit claiming Scott himself and other organisers, including Live Nation, were negligent in how they planned and conducted Astroworld, following a motion that was granted by the Texas Judicial Panel On Multidistrict Litigation.

Scott’s appearance at Day N Vegas was due to be his second live performance since the event, following a turn at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15.