Search

02 Jul 2022

Britney Spears’ father denies claims he put recording devices in her bedroom

Britney Spears’ father denies claims he put recording devices in her bedroom

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jul 2022 4:18 AM

Britney Spears’ father says that allegations that he spied on the singer using secret recording devices hidden in her bedroom during her conservatorship are “false”.

In a written declaration, Jamie Spears has continued to deny that he “conducted or authorised” illicit recording of his daughter

Mr Spears was previously accused of engaging in “unconscionable violations” of the pop star’s privacy and civil liberties, and had encouraged others to do the same, by former FBI agent Sherine Ebadi.

A device was allegedly duct-taped behind furniture in Britney’s room so it would not be seen and was fitted with an extra battery pack to allow recording for longer periods.

In new filings, Mr Spears denied the allegations, writing: “I am informed of the allegation by Britney’s counsel that a listening device or ‘bug’ was placed (in) her bedroom as surveillance during the Conservatorship.

“This allegation is false.

“I never conducted or authorised any surveillance of Britney’s bedroom at any time, including during the conservatorship.”

In separate documents, his lawyers added the allegations were “salacious and false”.

The Toxic singer was freed from the controversial conservatorship arrangement, which allowed her father to control her life and finances for nearly 14 years, in November.

The singer, 40, and her 28-year-old fitness trainer partner Sam Asghari married at their home in Los Angeles last month.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media