Wife of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer dies aged 55

The wife of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer has died aged 55, it has been announced.
Linda Gail Kramer died on June 22 and was described by the rock star as the “love of his life”.
The pair were married for 13 years, with Kramer describing their meeting as “the biggest rush you ever had in your life”.
“Friends and family have always noted that Joey and Linda were simply ‘inseparable’,” read an obituary, posted in the Boston Herald.
“Linda loved Joey deeply and his wellbeing and happiness were her top priority.”
As well as Kramer, 72, Aerosmith consists of singer Steven Tyler (lead vocals), guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford as well as bassist Tom Hamilton.
