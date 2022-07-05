Search

05 Jul 2022

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne hail ‘special year’ as they celebrate 40th anniversary

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne hailed 2022 as a “special year” as they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

The Hollywood power couple first met when the X-Factor judge was 18 and were married on July 4 1982 in Hawaii.

Sharing a picture of the pair wearing matching black outfits on Instagram, Sharon, 69, wrote: “2022 is a special year for me.

“It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy.

“We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates.

“Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy.”

The Black Sabbath singer, 73, shared his own picture of the wedding day and wrote: “40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love.”

It comes after the musician recently underwent “life-changing” surgery, to help with an injury sustained during a quad bike accident in 2003, which left him with lasting damage.

Sharon said that her husband was “doing well and on the road to recovery” and thanked fans for their “love and support” in the lead-up to the procedure.

Ozzy, who has a form of Parkinson’s disease, also faced concerns after contracting Covid-19 in April but he has since made a full recovery.

The couple have three children together – Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

