07 Jul 2022

X-Factor singer Tom Mann ‘still in shock’ following death of fiancee

X-Factor singer Tom Mann 'still in shock' following death of fiancee

07 Jul 2022 6:55 PM

X-Factor star Tom Mann has broken his silence nearly three weeks after the death of his fiancee on what was meant to be the couple’s wedding day.

Days after her death on June 18, Mann announced on social media that his bride-to-be Danielle Hampson had died leaving him “completely broken”.

In an Instagram story post on Thursday, Mann said he had to acknowledge the outpouring of love and support he has received following her death.

Sharing a picture of him playfully kissing her on the cheek, Mann said: “Nearly three weeks on from what will always remain the worst day of my life.

“Still in shock & still no words – my beautiful Dani is an indescribable loss.

“Nothing can be said or done but I need to acknowledge the immense amount of love, kindness & support that Bowie, Dan’s family, my family & I have received. It has overwhelmed us.

“In this darkest of times, it is extremely difficult to feel anything other than sadness, let alone gratitude, but we have found glimpses of feeling that union of love that has come from far & wide for our Dani.

“She was the best of the best, and that is testament to her. Thank you.”

He also posted a picture of Hampson holding their son Bowie who was wrapped up in a snuggly onesie.

Mann and Hampson announced their engagement in December 2019 and their son was born in October last year.

Mann found fame as part of the English-Irish boyband Stereo Kicks on the 2014 series of singing competition The X Factor.

The band split up in 2015.

