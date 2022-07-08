Search

09 Jul 2022

Cardi B gives fans lively performance at Wireless Festival

Cardi B gives fans lively performance at Wireless Festival

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 12:25 AM

Cardi B impressed fans with a lively performance at Wireless Festival in London’s Finsbury Park on Friday evening.

The rap music festival kicked off last weekend and is currently taking place consecutively in London and Birmingham.

American rapper Cardi B energised fans during her performance for which she donned a glittery sheer black catsuit as she danced around the stage.

The event, billed as Europe’s biggest celebration of contemporary black music, began on July 1 and will conclude on Sunday.

Last weekend’s performances, which included Asap Rocky and Chris Brown, took place at Crystal Palace, while Cardi B closed the first day of shows in Finsbury Park.

The festival is also running consecutively at the Birmingham NEC – with the festival returning there for the first time since 2014.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and American singer-songwriter Giveon also performed in the north London park on Friday.

Crowds will once again flock to the festival in Finsbury Park on Saturday to watch the likes of Jack Harlow perform, while Sunday will see headline sets from Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media