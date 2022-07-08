Search

09 Jul 2022

The Weeknd’s opening tour date postponed after national phone network outage

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 1:55 AM

The opening date of The Weeknd’s new stadium tour was postponed after a nationwide outage of one of Canada’s biggest phone networks caused problems for venue operations.

The pop-superstar was reportedly onsite at the Rogers Centre in his hometown of Toronto on Friday, before the malfunction affected the stadium’s infrastructure.

The stadium, also home to the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team, apologised to customers and promised that a new date would be organised in due course.

“We regret to announce that The Weeknd tour stop at Rogers Centre has been postponed due to service outages impacting venue operations,” a statement posted online read.

“A new show date will be shared ASAP and tickets will be honoured.

“We understand how disappointing this is and apologise for the inconvenience.”

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, is due to embark on a multi-stadium tour, titled All Hours Til Dawn, following the release of his fifth studio album Dawn FM.

A statement from tour promoter Live Nation read: “The Weeknd was onsite and ready to play but due to the nationwide Rogers network outage the show planned for this evening at Rogers Centre will be postponed as the venue’s operations & infrastructure are not possible until full service is back.”

