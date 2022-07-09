Search

09 Jul 2022

Carlos Santana postpones tour dates to ‘recuperate fully’ after onstage collapse

09 Jul 2022 6:25 AM

US guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed the next six shows of his tour “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health”.

Doctors have recommended that the 74 year-old musician “gets rest to recuperate fully” after he collapsed on stage during a performance in Michigan.

Representatives said Santana was “doing well” and was recovering in hospital following the incident on Tuesday, during which he was “overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration”.

“I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana,” the musician’s manager Michael Vrionis said in a statement on Friday.

“Doctor’s have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.”

Dates in Cincinnati, in Ohio, Milwaukee, in Wisconsin, Rogers, in Arkansas, Dallas and Woodlands, in Texas, have also been postponed.

The incident in Michigan occurred during Santana’s Miraculous Supernatural Tour, which the band is currently undergoing with fellow rock band Earth, Wind & Fire.

Santana was attended to by multiple staff members and medical personnel onstage.

Videos shared on social media showed the musician being helped off the stage and waving to fans as he exited.

Members of the audience were reportedly asked by venue staff for their “prayers” following the “severe” medical emergency.

Santana was forced to postpone part of a Las Vegas residency in December last year, following an “unscheduled” heart procedure.

He resumed the residency in January and began the North American tour in March.

