Fans speculate over Spiceworld 25 album after social media teaser

The Spice Girls have prompted speculation they will be releasing a new version of their landmark Spiceworld album to honour its 25th anniversary – after posting a hint on social media.

Fans went into overdrive suggesting a “Spiceworld 25” release could be on the way, hoping it would include newly-recorded versions of favourites Spice Up Your Life, Viva Forever and Saturday Night Divas.

The girl group teased celebrations for the upcoming album anniversary on Tuesday, posting a picture of a spinning globe with a banner that said: “Spiceworld 25.”

Last year the band – consisting of Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham – rereleased their Spice album to mark 25 years since its debut.

Most recently, Mel C spoke of a Spice Girls reunion at Glastonbury this year, telling BBC Breakfast it would be “the dream” for them to play at Worthy Farm and that they “would love to do it”.

The singer, known as Sporty Spice, said: “The girls and I, we have chatted about it, it’s the biggest stage in the world, we have the best festival in the world right here.”

She added she has a “good feeling” that Beckham, known as Posh Spice, would join them for the gig.

Meanwhile last year, Mel B said: “I’m always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion and we were in talks last year, but then Covid hit so it pushed everyone’s plans.

“I think we’re hopefully on the same page together.

“They’re going to kill me for saying this. We’re hoping, especially me – if it has anything to do with me, which it will have because I’m the driving force and will make sure it happens – to tour in 2023.”

In 2019, the beloved girl band – minus Beckham – got back together for a string of tour dates across the UK and Ireland.

It was the first time the Spice Girls had performed together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.