Search

14 Jul 2022

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to headline BST festival in 2023

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to headline BST festival in 2023

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 2:48 PM

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are the first headliners announced for British Summer Time’s (BST) 10th anniversary festival in 2023.

The world-famous rocker will make his debut at the Hyde Park festival on July 6, with a second performance lined up for July 8.

The shows are among a string of stadium performances announced on Thursday for the UK leg an international tour next year.

The other confirmed shows will be held at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on May 30 and at Birmingham’s Villa Park on June 16.

In May, the rocker announced a string of European dates from early 2023.

Major cities including Dublin, Paris and Barcelona are among those on the tour line-up, with American arena dates also recently announced.

The 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Springsteen and the E Street Band since the end of their 14-month, global The River Tour, which concluded in Australia in February 2017.

The E Street Band consists of Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.

Last month, Springsteen surprised UK fans when he made an appearance during Sir Paul McCartney’s historic headline set at Glastonbury festival.

After the US rocker wished Sir Paul a happy 80th birthday, they played Glory Days and I Wanna Be Your Man.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on July 21 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media