Search

14 Jul 2022

Grammys to return to Staples Centre for first time in three years

Grammys to return to Staples Centre for first time in three years

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 5:55 PM

The Grammy Awards will in 2023 return to the Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Centre, for the first time in three years, organisers have announced.

Broadcaster CBS and The Recording Academy confirmed the event will take place at the Los Angeles venue, often considered the home of the US music awards, on Sunday February 5.

The three-and-a-half-hour ceremony will be the show’s 20th time at the Crypto.com Arena, the site of all but four broadcasts since 2000.

The 2021 show was held at the nearby Los Angeles Convention Centre to allow greater social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic while the 2022 show took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The ceremony will begin at 5pm PT (midnight UK time) and stream live on Paramount+.

This year’s Grammy nominations will be announced on Tuesday November 15, with more details of the categories and awards confirmed in the coming months.

In June 2022, organisers announced they were adding five new categories including songwriter of the year and a special song for social change award.

Last year’s ceremony saw Jon Batiste win five Grammys including album of the year for We Are, while both Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo claimed two major gongs.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media