14 Jul 2022

Tom Parker’s widow marks fourth wedding anniversary without late Wanted star

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 9:40 PM

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey has said she misses him “immensely” on their fourth wedding anniversary.

The Wanted singer died at a hospice near the couple’s south-east London home on March 30 at the age of 33 after suffering from an inoperable brain tumour.

Kelsey shared a video from their wedding day on Instagram, in which the newlywed couple sing along to Touch The Sky by Kanye West and Tom swigs from a bottle.

A second clip shows Kelsey being serenaded by her bridesmaids.

She wrote: “Never did I ever think this is how I’d be celebrating our 4 year wedding anniversary Tom. Most people wish to have their wedding day again, I’d settle for a hug.

“Miss you immensely and it’s not getting easier but as I promised I would, I’m here, staying positive, toasting you and us and staying grateful for the time we had.

“Our wedding day truly was the best day of my life and I’m holding on to every memory of it. Love you Tom. Thank you for choosing me to be Mrs Parker. Positive Parkers Forever.”

Kelsey recently announced a charity event to mark what would have been Tom’s 34th birthday on August 4.

Money raised by the “family fun day” on August 7 at Petts Wood Memorial Hall and Gardens will go to the Ahead Of The Game Foundation, a non-profit set up in 2021 to fund rehabilitation for those diagnosed with cancer.

Parker announced in October 2020 he had been diagnosed with stage-four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

He wrote about his experiences in a book titled Hope.

Tom and Kelsey married in 2018 and welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October 2020.

Their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born in 2019.

