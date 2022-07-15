Search

16 Jul 2022

Sam Fender wows crowd at his biggest headline show yet

Sam Fender wows crowd at his biggest headline show yet

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jul 2022 12:10 AM

Newcastle appeared to descend on London as Geordie star Sam Fender wowed crowds in the capital for his biggest headline show to date.

The 28-year-old took to the stage and looked out onto a sea of black and white flags in Finsbury Park on Friday night.

Fender told the crowd it was a “f***ing magic” evening, as fans sang along to hits including Will We Talk, The Borders and Play God.

The memorable chorus of Seventeen Going Under rang out from the crowd long after the song was over, as revellers chanted along.

Fender made his Glastonbury debut this year and described it as the “most crazy experience”.

But he told the London crowd: “This is the first time we’ve ever done anything like this, it’s our biggest headline show we’ve ever played.”

He added: “Thank you so much for coming out, I’m gonna remember this one for a long time I think.”

Other songs in the set included Spit Of You, a song about the relationship between fathers and sons, and Dead Boys which he said was about his hometown of North Shields.

Fender took to the piano for the beginning of The Dying Light as people waved their lighters, and changed back to the guitar as fireworks shot into the air.

Thanking the crowd, he said: “This is a f***ing honour, this is the best job in the world.”

Closing out the 90-minute set, the crowd went wild for Hypersonic Missiles.

Fender was supported by acts including Irish band Fontaines DC and singer songwriter Declan McKenna.

Attendees were urged to drink water and wear suncream by flashing signs throughout the park during the day, as London experiences a heatwave.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media