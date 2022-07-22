Search

22 Jul 2022

Taylor Swift joins Haim on-stage in London

Taylor Swift joins Haim on-stage in London

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 9:25 AM

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has made a surprise appearance during Haim’s London O2 performance, telling fans: “I haven’t been on stage in a very long time, it’s nice.”

The 32-year-old performed a mash-up of the American pop rock band’s anthem Gasoline with her 2008 song Love Story, from her second album Fearless.

Swift matched the band wearing black leather trousers paired with a black crop top, sporting a full fringe with her hair in a plait.

She said: “Good evening London. You know I haven’t been on stage in a very long time. It’s nice, it’s nice, it’s very nice.

“But you know, I heard that my girls were playing in London at the O2, and I thought ‘I am going to have to see that’.

“And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people that also think that.

“We had a thought that if we were to do some sort of mash-up we could possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest that you have sung all night.

“Which is a big challenge because you have been singing very loudly, it’s extraordinary work.”

At the end of her appearance, Swift hugged the band and said: “Ladies and gentleman, please take care of my best ones for the rest of the evening.

“Thank you for having me, good evening.”

Haim, comprising three sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, opened for Swift during her 1989 World Tour in 2015, and also featured on her 2020 album Evermore, on the track No Body, No Crime.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media