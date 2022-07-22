Harry Styles surpasses One Direction with another week at top of album chart

Harry Styles’ latest album Harry’s House has earned its sixth week at number one and now boasts more weeks atop the chart than all of One Direction’s albums combined.

The 28-year-old scored four number one albums with his former boyband – 2012’s Take Me Home, 2013’s Midnight Memories, 2014’s Four and 2015’s Made In The AM.

Across those four records, the group totalled five weeks at number one.

Styles and his former bandmates – Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan – parted ways in 2016 after five years together as one of the world’s biggest boy bands, having been formed during the 2010 series of The X Factor.

Fifth member Zayn Malik left the band in 2015, a year before they went on indefinite hiatus.

To claim the top spot, Styles held off competition from Mabel, whose second album About Last Night… ended the week at number two.

The record, in which she charts a fantasy night out full of ups and downs, is her highest charting to date.

Her 2018 mixtape Ivy To Roses charted at number 28 and 2019’s debut album, High Expectations, at number three.

Ed Sheeran claimed third place with = (Equals) while Beatopia by pop-punk singer-songwriter Beabadoobee took number four.

George Ezra was at number five with Gold Rush Kid and American pop star Lizzo took number six with new album Special.

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp’s first collaborative project, 18, was a new entry at number 38.

On the singles chart, Scottish DJ duo LF System secured a third consecutive week at number one with Afraid To Feel.