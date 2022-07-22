Search

22 Jul 2022

Harry Styles surpasses One Direction with another week at top of album chart

Harry Styles surpasses One Direction with another week at top of album chart

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 7:25 PM

Harry Styles’ latest album Harry’s House has earned its sixth week at number one and now boasts more weeks atop the chart than all of One Direction’s albums combined.

The 28-year-old scored four number one albums with his former boyband – 2012’s Take Me Home, 2013’s Midnight Memories, 2014’s Four and 2015’s Made In The AM.

Across those four records, the group totalled five weeks at number one.

Styles and his former bandmates – Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan – parted ways in 2016 after five years together as one of the world’s biggest boy bands, having been formed during the 2010 series of The X Factor.

Fifth member Zayn Malik left the band in 2015, a year before they went on indefinite hiatus.

To claim the top spot, Styles held off competition from Mabel, whose second album About Last Night… ended the week at number two.

The record, in which she charts a fantasy night out full of ups and downs, is her highest charting to date.

Her 2018 mixtape Ivy To Roses charted at number 28 and 2019’s debut album, High Expectations, at number three.

Ed Sheeran claimed third place with = (Equals) while Beatopia by pop-punk singer-songwriter Beabadoobee took number four.

George Ezra was at number five with Gold Rush Kid and American pop star Lizzo took number six with new album Special.

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp’s first collaborative project, 18, was a new entry at number 38.

On the singles chart, Scottish DJ duo LF System secured a third consecutive week at number one with Afraid To Feel.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media