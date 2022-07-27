Search

27 Jul 2022

Britney Spears’ lawyers urge US judge to deny request she appear for questioning

Britney Spears’ lawyers urge US judge to deny request she appear for questioning

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 6:06 AM

Lawyers for Britney Spears have once again urged a US judge to dismiss her father’s request that she sit for questioning, amid the ongoing legal battle following the termination of her controversial conservatorship.

Representatives for the pop-star said that recent legal filings by Jamie Spears demonstrated “his intent to harass, harm, and re-traumatise” his daughter and accused him of sinking to “a new low”.

It comes as Judge Brenda Penny is due to make a decision in the matter on Wednesday.

Judge Penny recently ordered that Mr Spears himself be deposed, and face questions about alleged surveillance of the singer at her home.

Ms Spears’ lawyers previously said that the move to have her face a deposition was “retaliatory”.

In new documents, filed on Tuesday and obtained by the PA news agency, lawyers said there had been “numerous misrepresentations of fact and law” in Mr Spears’ previous requests to the court.

“Mr Spears’ has sunk to a new low by presenting the Court with misleading ‘exhibits’ containing Ms Spears’s private and confidential, sealed information,” the documents stated.

“Mr Spears’s most recent filing further demonstrates his intent to harass, harm, and re-traumatize Britney Spears.

“As we have discussed, any deposition at all, even (or especially) with the so-called ‘options’ urged by Mr. Spears (i.e., a ‘referee,’ which would be improper) would, in and of itself be harassing and re-traumatize Ms Spears.

“For the foregoing reasons and those in the record, we respectfully submit that this court must adopt its tentative ruling denying Mr Spears’s motion to compel Ms Spears’s deposition.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media