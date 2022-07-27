Search

27 Jul 2022

Marvin and Rochelle Humes renew wedding vows on 10-year anniversary

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 9:55 PM

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have revealed they have renewed their wedding vows to celebrate their 10th anniversary on Wednesday.

The pair, who each found fame as part of hit British bands JLS and The Saturdays, married in 2012 in a ceremony at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Marvin shared a picture of his wife’s hand resting on his, with their wedding rings in clear view.

Alongside the image, the singer and presenter who found fame on ITV singing competition The X Factor, wrote: “Yes we did it all again!!! Ten down forever to go.”

Former member of The Saturdays Rochelle posted the same image with the caption: “Oops we did it again.. Ten down forever to go…” with a variety of emojis.

The couple had previously hinted at their plans to renew their vows with Instagram posts earlier in the day after Marvin shared a touching image of the pair during their original wedding ceremony, accompanied by the caption: “10 years ago to the day! So proud of us Rochy..should we do it all again?” on which his wife commented “YES”.

Rochelle also posted an image of the couple embracing at the alter on their original wedding day and wrote: “10 years ago today I got to marry my soul mate … in these pictures I had no idea what would be in store but it’s been nothing but pure magic.. @marvinhumes ready to do it all again?! #tendownforevertogo.”

The couple, who have both gone on to become TV presenters, share two daughters and a son.

A number of famous faces left messages of congratulations and well-wishes on both Marvin and Rochelle’s announcement posts.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Billie Faiers wrote on Rochelle’s post: “Huge congratulations to you both.”

While a second Towie cast member, Georgia Kousoulou added: “Congratulations,” followed by four red heart emojis.

Commenting on his bandmate’s photo, Aston Merrygold posted an array of emojis to illustrate his excitement including a black heart and clapping hands.

