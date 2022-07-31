Marvin Humes on wife Rochelle: I am truly the luckiest man in the world

Marvin Humes has said he is “truly the luckiest man in the world” after renewing his wedding vows to his wife Rochelle in Italy surrounded by their three children.

The couple, who each found fame as part of hit British bands JLS and The Saturdays, married in July 2012 in a ceremony at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

To mark their 10 year anniversary, the couple were joined by 75 of their close friends and family at the hotel Villa D’Este in Lake Como in Italy as they reaffirmed their love for one another.

Their daughters Alaia, nine and Valentina, five, were bridesmaids for the ceremony while their 21-month-old son Blake was dressed in a mini tuxedo to act as their best man.

The Saturdays singer Rochelle, 33, told Hello! magazine that it was their children who had “spurred” them to reaffirm their vows.

She said: “The girls have watched the video and seen photographs from our wedding day and Alaia, in particular, kept asking: “Why wasn’t I there?’ She wanted to know, ‘Where was I? In your tummy?’

“She wasn’t letting it drop and that kind of spurred us on because we’d always said this was something we wanted to do.”

Rochelle added that they had used the day to appreciate their time together over the last decade, saying: “Life goes by so fast, it’s easy to forget to be present.

“This day has been a chance for us to take in what we’ve achieved in ten years and go: ‘Wow, we did this!’.”

For the occasion, Rochelle wore a bespoke French lace and tulle gown by Suzanne Neville, featuring long fluted sleeves with ribbon detail.

The dress was paired with a bespoke Helen Martin lace veil which the Neville team hand-embroidered with the couple’s wedding motif “Ten down, forever to go”.

Marvin, 37, said that his wife had “looked so incredible” on the day that she “took his breath away all over again”.

He added: “Some people marry their soulmate, some their lovers, some their best friend, I did all three with Rochelle and I am truly the luckiest man in the world.”

Reflecting on the celebratory day, the JLS star and Capital radio DJ said that standing by his wife and children, who he described as his “world”, was a “moment I’ll never forget”.

Also at the vow renewal were Marvin’s bandmates JB Gill and Oritse Williams.

The group’s fourth member Aston Merrygold could not be there due to work commitments but his fiancee Sarah Richards joined the celebrations, as did Radio 1 DJ Melvin Odoom.

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.