Search

03 Aug 2022

Beyonce removes Kelis snippet from new song in second edit this week

Beyonce removes Kelis snippet from new song in second edit this week

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 7:25 PM

Beyonce has removed a snippet of Kelis’ song Milkshake from her track Energy following reported criticism from the singer.

At the end of the original version of Energy, the pop superstar sang a series of “las” to the tune of the 2003 R&B hit.

However, they no longer feature on the Spotify or YouTube versions of the track.

Beyonce’s use of the song is an example of interpolation, where an artist uses a melody from a previously recorded track by re-recording the melody instead of directly sampling it.

Kelis reportedly described Milkshake’s use as “theft” in an Instagram post from her official account.

It is the second time Beyonce has edited a track from her new album, Renaissance, which was released on Friday.

On Monday, she said she would remove an ableist slur from her song Heated after it prompted a backlash from some fans and a UK disability charity.

In a statement to the PA news agency, a spokesperson for Beyonce said: “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful manner, will be replaced in the lyrics.”

The term is sometimes used to refer to individuals with cerebral palsy, a condition which affects sufferers’ muscle co-ordination.

Prior to Beyonce’s decision to replace the use of the offensive term, disability equality charity Scope spoke out against her use of the word, less than a month after it did the same for American singer-songwriter Lizzo.

Lizzo re-released her song Grrrls with a “lyric change” and issued a statement apologising after facing criticism for her use of the same word.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media