03 Aug 2022

Coldplay’s Wembley Stadium show rescheduled due to Tube strike

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 8:00 PM

Coldplay have rescheduled one of their upcoming concerts at Wembley Stadium due to a planned strike on the London Underground.

The rock band announced in a statement on Wednesday that the gig on August 19 will now take place on August 21.

They said the decision had been made as there will be “insufficient transport for ticket holders” so the event could no longer be licensed for that day.

The group are touring their 2021 album Music Of The Spheres with six shows in August at Wembley Stadium.

Their statement said that rail strikes planned for August 13 and 20 will not disrupt performances arranged for these days.

However, concert-goers travelling by train to the event are advised to check with their rail provider before setting off and to allow extra time for journeys.

All tickets for the August 19 show will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

Those who are no longer able to attend will be able to get a full refund and are requested to contact their point of purchase by August 10.

Any returned tickets will be put on sale at 9.30am on August 12.

