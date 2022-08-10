Search

10 Aug 2022

Marcus Mumford reveals he suffered sexual abuse as a child

Marcus Mumford reveals he suffered sexual abuse as a child

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 10:44 PM

Marcus Mumford, the frontman of folk rock band Mumford & Sons, has revealed he was sexually abused as a child.

Mumford, 35, found fame with the Grammy Award-winning band, whose hits include I Will Wait and Little Lion Man.

For the first time Mumford has revealed he was sexually abused when he was six years old.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Mumford spoke about his song Cannibal, which was released earlier this year and opens with the line “I can still taste you and I hate it. That wasn’t a choice in the mind of a child and you knew it.”

He told the magazine: “Like lots of people – and I’m learning more and more about this as we go and as I play it to people – I was sexually abused as a child.”

Mumford added: “Not by family and not in the church, which might be some people’s assumption. But I hadn’t told anyone about it for 30 years.”

Mumford’s parents are English but moved to California in the 1980s to work with Vineyard Churches, an evangelical church with musical ties.

He has been married to British actress Carey Mulligan since 2012 and the couple have two children.

The singer went on to explain that he had not told his mother about the experience until recently, after failing to realise he had not previously mentioned the incident to her.

After playing his mother Cannibal for the first time, Mumford said she came back to him a couple of days later and asked him exactly what the track was about, to which Mumford replied: “‘It’s about the abuse thing.’

“She was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ So once we get through the trauma of that moment for her, as a mother, hearing that and her wanting to protect and help and all that stuff, it’s objectively f****** hilarious to tell your mum about your abuse in a f****** song, of all things.”

After the conversation with his mother, Mumford told GQ he decided Cannibal should be the first song on his self-titled solo album.

“I felt like it had to go first,” he said.

“I started sort of apologising for it, in my head. But it’s like: That’s not right, either.”

Mumford went on to write Grace, a song about the conversation he had with his mother, and decided it would place as the second track on the album.

After Mumford & Sons formed in London in 2007, the band went on to headline Glastonbury Festival in 2013 and in the same year won the Brit Award for best British group.

They also secured two number one albums with Babel and Wilder Mind.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media