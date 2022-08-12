Search

12 Aug 2022

Britney Spears ‘loves her children dearly and is a faithful mother’, says lawyer

Britney Spears ‘loves her children dearly and is a faithful mother’, says lawyer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 4:55 AM

Britney Spears’ lawyer has defended her as a “faithful” mother who “loves her children dearly” after family videos were released by her ex-husband.

Mathew Rosengart said Kevin Federline, 44, had “undermined the privacy and dignity” of the singer and that his actions were “cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff”.

Former back-up dancer Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, recently posted a series of videos which appear to show her arguing with her children.

In an interview earlier this week, he said the former couple’s two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother.

In a statement, Mr Rosengart said: “Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world.

“The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.

“Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly.”

He added: “Whether he realises it or not, Mr Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect.”

“Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11- and 12-year-old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.”

Mr Rosengart added that Federline had also “created various legal issues for himself” which may include cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying and that he was working with Instagram to ensure that he adhered to the platform’s rules.

“We urge Mr Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media