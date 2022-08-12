Search

12 Aug 2022

The 1975 replace Rage Against The Machine at Reading and Leeds festivals

The 1975 replace Rage Against The Machine at Reading and Leeds festivals

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 1:25 PM

The 1975 will headline Reading and Leeds festivals after Rage Against The Machine pulled out over a medical issue involving their frontman.

The US rock band announced they were cancelling their European tour on Thursday after Zack de la Rocha, 52, was told by doctors he should not perform.

Their statement did not confirm the medical issue in question but the singer injured his leg while performing on stage in Chicago in July.

Reading and Leeds will now mark the first time The 1975 have been seen live in the UK since 2020.

The band – Matty Healy, George Daniel, Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald – last headlined the event in 2019.

Lead singer Healy teased the announcement on Instagram on Thursday by posting a clip from those shows.

Organisers described the outfit, who have four number one albums, as “one of the defining bands of their generation with their distinctive aesthetic, ardent fanbase and unique sonic approach”.

It comes as they prepare to release their fifth album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which is scheduled for October 14.

Los Angeles rap metal band Rage Against The Machine became infamous in the UK for their 2009 Christmas number one campaign for Killing In The Name.

Arctic Monkeys and rapper Dave are headlining the other two days at the event, which takes place from August 26-28.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media