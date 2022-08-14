Search

14 Aug 2022

Paul O’Grady reveals reason for leaving BBC Radio 2 show after 14 years

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Aug 2022 7:25 PM

Paul O’Grady has revealed he is quitting his BBC Radio 2 show as he “wasn’t really happy” with the schedule shake-up which saw him share the slot with another presenter.

The 67-year-old has hosted the Sunday afternoon programme for around 14 years before a change saw him regularly swapping with comic Rob Beckett.

The duo have been hosting their shows alternately, each for 13 weeks at a time.

In a video shared on his Instagram ahead of his final show at the station on Sunday, O’Grady explained why he had decided to leave.

He said: “The reason I’m leaving, because everybody’s asked me this, is because I wasn’t really happy with the 13 weeks on, 13 weeks off business.

“So I did the honourable thing, I honoured my contract, gave my notice in and now I’m off.

“Thanks very much and good luck to everyone on Radio 2 and long may it continue.”

The presenter also thanked fans for their kind messages following him making the announcement earlier this month that he was leaving.

He gave a special mention to his producer Malcolm Prince, saying: “I’ve been really lucky in my time to have worked with some smashing producers and Malcolm is way up there believe you me.”

O’Grady is the latest established presenter to leave the station, after Steve Wright, also 67, was replaced by Scott Mills, 48, after 24 years on the network.

Vanessa Feltz, 60, is also stepping back from her shows on Radio 2 and BBC Radio London after almost 20 years at the helm.

O’Grady’s final show will feature his regular features, including Lost TV Theme, the Thank You Letter Of The Week and an unexpected playlist.

The BBC confirmed Beckett will return for at least another 13 weeks of shows from August 21.

