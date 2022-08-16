Search

16 Aug 2022

Fans speculate after Zayn Malik sings another One Direction tune

Zayn Malik has posted a video singing One Direction hit Night Changes, prompting fans to speculate the meaning behind it.

The Bradford-born singer, 29, launched a solo career after leaving One Direction in 2015, a year before the boy band went on an indefinite hiatus.

On Tuesday, Malik posted a black and white video on Instagram singing an a cappella version of Night Changes from the band’s fourth album, sending fans into a frenzy.

Shocked fans sent messages of support and prompted others to ask what he was trying to tell them.

Others were quick to point out it is the second time this year he has sung a One Direction tune, having posted an Instagram video on June 11 singing You And I from their 2013 album Midnight Memories.

In October, Malik pleaded no contest to claims of harassment after allegedly launching a tirade against Gigi Hadid’s mother, 57-year-old Dutch-American socialite Yolanda Hadid.

He was placed on 90 days probation on all four counts for a total of 360 days, and was told to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence programme.

Malik and US catwalk star Gigi, 27, share one-year-old daughter Khai.

The singer, whose most recent album Nobody Is Listening peaked at 17 in the UK albums chart, previously dated Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.

Former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles’ latest album Harry’s House earned its sixth week at number one boasting more weeks at the top of the chart than all of One Direction’s albums combined.

