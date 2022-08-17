Search

17 Aug 2022

ASAP Rocky sued by ASAP Relli over alleged shooting in Los Angeles

ASAP Rocky is being sued for 25,000 dollars (£20,600) over an incident in which he allegedly shot at and injured fellow rapper ASAP Relli.

Relli, real name Terell Ephron, claims that Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, brandished a firearm at him and later discharged it in November last year.

Lawyers for Ephron claim that Mayers’ conduct was “unlawful or otherwise extreme and outrageous” and caused their client to suffer “severe emotional distress”.

It comes as Mayers, who recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna, is due to appear in a Los Angeles court to be arraigned on two counts of assault with a firearm, also stemming from the incident.

In legal documents filed last week and obtained by the PA news agency, Ephron set out his claim and asked that the case be taken to trial.

“Defendant (Mayers) purposefully or with reckless disregard, unlawfully brandished a firearm towards the Plaintiff (Ephron),” the documents stated.

“Further, Defendant purposefully or with reckless disregard caused a bullet projectile/ fragment to hit the Plaintiff.

“In both instances, Defendant’s conduct was unlawful or otherwise extreme and outrageous.

The filing added: “Defendant violated Penal Code Section 245 when he unlawfully aimed a loaded firearm and pointed it in the direction of the Plaintiff.

“This action was a substantial factor in causing the Plaintiff to suffer physiological, mental, and emotional harm.”

As well as the 25,000-dollar sum, lawyers asked that Mayers pay additional damages to cover medical bills.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said Mayers faces two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

