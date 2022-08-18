Search

18 Aug 2022

Sir Paul McCartney’s picture book inspires online yoga session for children

18 Aug 2022 4:55 PM

Sir Paul McCartney’s picture book, Grandude’s Green Submarine, has inspired a special episode of online children’s yoga series Cosmic Kids Yoga.

The book, which was originally published last year, is the sequel to the music icon’s first picture book Hey Grandude! and follows Grandude and his grandchildren – known as the chillers – as they go on an underwater adventure to find their music-loving grandmother Nandude.

In a special episode of Cosmic Kids Yoga – a YouTube series written and presented by Jaime Amor – the adventures of Grandude and the chillers are blended with yoga to provide children across the world the opportunity to experience yoga and mindfulness through the power of storytelling.

Grandude and the chillers are guided to Nandude by her music, written by Sir Paul and featured in the special episode.

Former member of The Beatles and Grammy Award winning solo-artist Sir Paul is a long-time advocate for yoga and practises regularly as part of his own exercise regime.

Sir Paul’s first children’s book, charting the adventures of the eponymous Grandude, was inspired by a nickname given to him by his own eight grandchildren.

Sir Paul has four adult children with his late first wife and vegetarian food entrepreneur Linda Eastman – Heather, Mary, Stella and James. He also has an 18-year-old daughter, Beatrice, with second ex-wife Heather Mills.

In the celebratory episode of Cosmic Kids Yoga, Amor uses the Grandude’s Green Submarine storyline to guide young viewers through a yoga routine, with the aim of entertaining children while encouraging them to build strength, balance and confidence.

The episode also features the immersive illustrations from Grandude’s Green Submarine by illustrator Kathryn Durst.

Since its launch in 2012, the Cosmic Kids Yoga YouTube channel has amassed more than one million subscribers and more than 350 million views.

