Search

22 Aug 2022

Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer record new song for Sir David’s Frozen Planet II

Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer record new song for Sir David’s Frozen Planet II

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 1:01 AM

Pop superstar Camila Cabello and Academy-Award winning composer Hans Zimmer have written and recorded an original song for the upcoming trailer of Frozen Planet II – narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

The soundtrack titled Take Me Back Home “captures the fragility of these magical realms at a time when their very future hangs in the balance,” the executive producer of Frozen Planet II said.

It also marks the first time a new song has been written to support a BBC One natural history series.

The Havana singer, 25, said: “To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true, never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer.

“Frozen Planet II is stunning and Sir David’s narration is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming.

“I’m grateful to be able to lend my voice to such an inspiring series.”

Cabello’s vocals supported by the orchestration of Zimmer will be heard on the extended trailer which features wolves hunting bison across vast snowy plains, killer whales stalking their prey and rarely-seen Siberian tigers padding through white snow, the BBC said.
 
Dune and Top Gun: Maverick composer Zimmer said: “It was hugely exciting composing and recording Take Me Back Home with Camila and discovering that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice.

“The Bleeding Fingers team (musical collaborators) and I feel incredibly privileged to be given the opportunity to score such a pioneering and important natural history landmark as Frozen Planet II.”

A sequel to 2011’s ground-breaking series, Frozen Planet II is a “six-episode journey through earth’s magical icy lands including the north and south poles,” the BBC said.

The soundtrack will globally debut on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast with Greg James on August 26 ahead of the first-look trailer launching at midday.

Mark Brownlow, executive producer of Frozen Planet II, said: “Frozen Planet II is a celebration of wondrous wildlife overcoming the challenges of life in the extremes.

“Yet today it faces the even greater challenge of climate change. Hans and Camila’s profoundly moving original song captures the fragility of these magical realms at a time when their very future hangs in the balance.”

The series is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media