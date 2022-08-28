Search

28 Aug 2022

Ed Sheeran joined by Ukrainian band for live debut of collaborative track

Ed Sheeran joined by Ukrainian band for live debut of collaborative track

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Aug 2022 2:59 PM

Ed Sheeran has been joined on stage by Ukrainian band Antytila during a concert in Poland.

The rock group, fronted by lead singer Taras Topolia, made a surprise appearance at the PGE Narodowy venue in Warsaw on Saturday night for the live debut of their collaborative track with the British star.

Earlier this year, they teamed up to record a new version of Sheeran’s 2step to raise money for Music Saves UA, a non-profit fundraising project providing humanitarian aid for people in Ukraine.

Over the next 12 months, worldwide royalties from YouTube streams of the official video, and Warner Music’s proceeds from the streams, will be donated to the project.

Sheeran shared a series of images from the show including one of them holding up the Ukrainian flag.

He wrote: “156,000 in Warsaw! One of our favourites from the whole tour.

“Thank you @antytila_official for coming across the border to sing with me, and thank you Poland! What a time.”

Antytila shared a photo taken backstage at the venue and said: “@teddysphotos and Antytila are finally united and standing by Ukraine!

“Thank you Ed and all the team! You are great people with huge hearts!”

Frontman Topolia also shared a selfie with Sheeran on Twitter and wrote simply: “Finally we met.”

Members of Antytila are serving on the front line of the war, with Topolia working as a medic.

In May, he explained the meaning behind the remix to the BBC, saying: “It is a simple but very dramatic story.

“It is not just only my story, it is the story of millions of Ukrainian people, whose peaceful life was interrupted by war.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media