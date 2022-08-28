Search

29 Aug 2022

Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner: Now we don’t feel the need to prove ourselves

Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner: Now we don’t feel the need to prove ourselves

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 1:25 AM

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has said the band no longer feels the need to “prove yourself as much” after two decades of making music.

The Sheffield outfit announced their return this week with their seventh studio album, The Car, which was partly recorded in a priory in rural Suffolk.

As part of the launch, Turner was interviewed by Line Of Duty star and Arctic Monkeys superfan Martin Compston for The Big Issue magazine.

Reflecting on the band’s time in the spotlight, the singer and songwriter, 36, said: “It probably does feel about 20 years ago, but that’s an interesting one, isn’t it? Because sometimes you feel like you could walk through a door and be right back there.

“I’m trying to scratch a little bit of that feeling here on the new record. It feels like a long time ago, but it can be right behind you. Something reminds you and it takes you back.

“There’s a lyric on Hello You that says, ‘I could pass for 17 if I just get a shave and catch some zzzzs’. Maybe that’s barking up that tree a little? Well, a lot.

“I’m thinking about going to the snooker club with my granddad and it feels like we were just there – but, wait a minute, there’s all this time in between.”

Recalling how Arctic Monkeys found fame, Turner said: “At the time it happened very quickly and was a shock to the system. We topped the charts for the first time and everything became quite different very quickly.

“But there was always a feeling that this could be over in a few months: the bottom is going to fall out any minute.

“I’m thinking about you mentioning (2006 track) The View From The Afternoon. We’ve been playing (it) in these last few shows (and) when I’m doing that, it feels like it would take more than a shave and a sleep to feel 17!”

Compston said he was “much better technically” at his own job than he was aged 17, but was trying to recapture the “fearlessness” he had while working with filmmaker Ken Loach on 2002’s Sweet Sixteen, which marked his film debut.

Turner responded: “Exactly, and that instinct is here somewhere, isn’t it?

“I’ve also had phases where I’m like, I need to get on top of all my references, but now you don’t feel the need to prove yourself as much.”

All six of Arctic Monkeys’ previous studio albums have gone to number one in the UK.

The group’s debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not was released in January 2006 to critical acclaim and commercial success.

The Car will be out on Domino Records on October 21.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media