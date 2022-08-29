Search

30 Aug 2022

Craig Charles opens up about ‘mixed feelings’ after Radio 2 exit

Craig Charles opens up about ‘mixed feelings’ after Radio 2 exit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 1:25 AM

Craig Charles has revealed he has “mixed feelings” about the loss of his BBC Radio 2 show amid the broadcaster’s schedule shake-up earlier this year.

The 58-year-old DJ and actor, best known for his roles in Red Dwarf and Coronation Street, presented The Craig Charles House Party on Radio 2 from 2016 until June 18 this year.

Charles, who continues to host The Craig Charles Funk And Soul Show on Radio 6 Music every Saturday evening, revealed his disappointment at exiting his Radio 2 slot in an interview with Radio Times.

“I have mixed feelings,” he said, but added he understood the decision: “I can see their point: I’m on 6 Music six days a week (but) the Radio 2 show was performing well.

“They couldn’t give me any reason other than they just wanted a change.

“You should never try and join a party if they don’t want you as a guest!

“You can’t do everything. And if something had to go, I’d rather it be that.”

In 2021 the BBC announced that Charles would also present a weekday afternoon slot on 6 Music from 1pm to 4pm.

He took from Shaun Keaveny, and has presented the show from Salford since October.

The recent scheduling shake-up on Radio 2 also included ending Dr Rangan Chatterjee’s show on Sundays from 10pm to midnight and Ana Matronic’s Dance Devotion Sunday slot from midnight to 2am.

Speaking to Radio Times, Charles confirmed he would not return to ITV soap Coronation Street, on which he played Lloyd Mullaney for just over a decade before making the “difficult” decision to leave in 2015.

He said: “I think that boat has sailed now.

“I left because my brother died. He was only 52, and I just thought, ‘Would I be happy if I popped my clogs with everything that I’ve done?’ And I came up with the answer of no.

“I did Corrie for 10 years and I felt like I was hiding there. It was very comfortable and it’s difficult to leave.

“But I wanted new adventures – and I’ve had new adventures.

“That’s what’s life’s about: moving forward, not resting on your laurels, making new memories.”

The full interview with Craig Charles is available in Radio Times.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media