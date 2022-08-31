Search

01 Sept 2022

Ellie Goulding to be honoured at BMI London Awards

Ellie Goulding to be honoured at BMI London Awards

01 Sept 2022

Ellie Goulding is to be honoured with the president’s award at this year’s BMI London Awards.

The singer, 35, is being given the gong in recognition of her contributions to music and songwriting.

BMI president and chief executive Mike O’Neill will host the ceremony in London in October alongside BMI Europe vice president of creative Shirin Foroutan.

Goulding follows in the footsteps of music stars such as Noel Gallagher, Jay Kay, Kenny Chesney, Pink, Willie Nelson, Adam Levine and Gloria and Emilio Estefan in receiving the award.

Singer-songwriter and producer Tems will receive the BMI impact award, which recognises groundbreaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music.

During the ceremony, awards for song of the year and pop, dance, film, television and cable television music will also be presented.

Ms Foroutan said: “We’re thrilled to be back in person at The Savoy celebrating our BMI family of UK and European songwriters, composers and music publishers.

“In addition, we’re so proud to honour the extraordinary talent of Ellie Goulding with BMI’s president’s award. Ellie’s defining voice in music and philanthropic efforts have touched so many, and we can’t wait to celebrate her.

“We also feel very fortunate to honour internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter and producer Tems for the global impact she’s making on the future of music.

“It will be a very special evening, and we look forward to acknowledging the achievements of all of the 2022 BMI London Award winners.”

The 2022 BMI London Awards will return to The Savoy hotel in London on October 3.

