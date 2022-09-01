Bob Dylan adds new dates to first UK tour in five years

Bob Dylan has added three new shows in Manchester, Oxford and Bournemouth to the end of his sell-out UK tour due to “popular demand”.

The US folk and rock singer, 81, will now play 12 dates in October and November 2022 as part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour, which began in December in Milwaukee.

All the shows are “non-phone events”, with the audience required to lock their phones in a Yondr bag for the duration of the performance.

In July, he announced his first UK tour in more than five years.

Bob Dylan's "Rough and Rowdy Ways" European Tour dates have been announced! Visit the On Tour page at https://t.co/IlnO4bZY4Z for dates and ticket information! — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) July 15, 2022

He will play four nights at the London Palladium before visiting Cardiff, Hull and Nottingham for arena shows, as well as two nights in Glasgow.

He will now also be performing at Manchester Apollo, Oxford New Theatre and closing at Bournemouth BIC.

The concerts will take place between Wednesday October 19 and Saturday November 5, with tickets for the new shows going on sale on Monday September 5.

Dylan, who has won numerous awards including the Nobel Prize for literature during a 60-year career, last toured the UK in April and May 2017 as part of his Never Ending Tour.

That run of shows saw him mix classic tracks such as Blowin’ In The Wind and Tangled Up In Blue with newer material.

Dylan has already played 74 US dates as part of the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, in support of his UK number one 39th studio album.

The shows have drawn upon his vast back catalogue as well as songs from the critically acclaimed new album.

Emerging from New York City’s Greenwich Village folk scene in the early 1960s, Dylan became a counter-cultural figure with the release of a series of political anthems.

Dylan, born Robert Zimmerman in Duluth, Minnesota, was the first songwriter to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, with the Swedish academy crediting him with “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”.

His songs have been recorded more than 6,000 times, with artists as varied as The Byrds, Jimi Hendrix and Adele finding both commercial and critical success with covers.

Dylan has to date sold more than 125 million records globally and won a best original song Oscar in 2001 for Things Have Changed, which he wrote for the film Wonder Boys.