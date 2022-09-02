Lewis Capaldi plays brand-new music at London concert after three-year hiatus

Lewis Capaldi has sent fans into a frenzy by debuting brand-new music during his second concert at London’s O2.

The singer-songwriter, 25, played a snippet of his new song titled Forget Me, three years after the release of his chart-topping debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Capaldi went live on Tik Tok to tease the announcement during his set, and after performing Before You Go and Someone You Loved he announced his brand new single will be released on September 9.

The Scottish star, who took to the stage donning a a white t-shirt, black jeans and a navy jacket, said: “I said at the start of the show it’s been a while since I released new music, a very long time, three years in fact, but thankfully on September 9 that changes.

“Next week I release my first single from this next album, it’s called Forget Me, so that’s good news.

“As well as that I am going to play that song for everybody here tonight. I am showing 20,000 people my song for the first time, I’m very nervous.

“No one has heard any of this music apart from you all here tonight.”

Last year, Capaldi postponed all of his live shows to focus on recording a follow-up to his 2019 album which spent 10 weeks in the UK chart’s top spot.

After opening the highly-anticipated show with Grace and Forever, the singer chatted to the crowd in his typical down-to-earth, humorous style.

He said: “This woman keeps waving her crutch at the air, you’re going to have your benefits revoked. There’s going to be some Government in here, I’m just looking out for you.”

The popstar delivered a raw and emotional performance on Friday, treating the audience to an array of hit songs for the final of his two London O2 sets.

Pausing his set during the song Headspace after the crowd drew attention to somebody needing help, he said: “I guess I am a good guy, I guess do care about you.”

A humorous moment came during track Bruises, where Capaldi was seen playing a piano from up high on a floating stage.

He said: “I never thought I was afraid of heights, it’s intense isn’t it. The whole thing is a f***ing facade, I’m not even playing the piano.

“It’s showbiz, we are all liars.”

The audience also laughed when he compared himself to Quasimodo from The Hunchback Of Notre Dame, as he slouched over his piano.

During a show of nearly two hours, Capaldi commanded the stage as he bellowed favourites Don’t Get Me Wrong, One, Hollywood, Hold Me While You Wait, Maybe and Fade, sparking a mass singalong from the 20,000 fans.

He closed the performance with his number one hit Someone You Loved accompanied with a stark red backdrop.

He said: “Thank you so much, I’m at the O2. It does really mean the world to me, as I said to the crowd last night, these two nights have genuinely been two of the happiest days of my life. Thank you.”

The concert comes after he headlined Parklife, Isle Of Wight Festival and Scotland’s largest music festival, Trnsmt, delivering an emotional set to 50,000 fans who had flocked to Glasgow Green.

In July, Radio DJ Scott Mills and Chris Stark enlisted the help of the singer to announce the news of their departure from BBC Radio 1.

Capaldi recorded a video of himself sharing the news, which was subsequently shared on social media.