Search

17 Sept 2022

Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds announces separation from wife

Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds announces separation from wife

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 5:55 PM

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has split from his wife, Aja Volkman.

The singer and songwriter, from Las Vegas, shared an announcement on Twitter saying they had decided to go their separate ways after 11 years of marriage.

Reynolds, 35, and Volkman, 42, from indie rock band Nico Vega, briefly split in 2018 before reuniting a year later and working to repair their relationship.

He wrote: “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated.

“Being great parents to our children is our number one priority.

“Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

The former couple share four children together, with their youngest born in October 2019.

At the time of their split in April 2018, Volkman said they were parting ways after “seven beautiful years together”.

Reynolds added: “Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, and we will continue to co-parent them with all our love.”

They reunited around a year later and Volkman said in a January 2019 post that they were “rebuilding.”

Reynolds and his bandmates – Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman – released their most recent album, Mercury – Act 2, in July this year.

They went to number one in the UK in 2015 with the album Smoke + Mirrors and have sold more than 75 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling acts globally.

Reynolds and Volkman have made music together and released an EP in 2011 under the moniker Egyptian.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media