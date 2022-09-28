Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast to return as royal mourning period ends

The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast, Archetypes, will return to Spotify on Tuesday October 4, following the end of the mourning period for the Queen, the streaming giant has announced.

The period of royal mourning ended earlier this week, with the monarchy and its households returning to official duties.

A message on the Archetypes Spotify page said: “Regularly scheduled episodes will resume Tuesday, October 4.”

Prior to its pause, three full episodes of the audio series have been released since its launch on August 23, featuring conversations with veteran tennis player Serena Williams, pop star Mariah Carey and actress, writer and producer Mindy Kaling.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a lucrative deal with the audio streaming giant to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth around 25 million US dollars (£18 million), in late 2020.

Meghan was due to be honoured as part of a celebratory US women’s event, but will not attend it, also out of respect for the late Queen.

The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended. This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/BKx9wUtRF8 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 27, 2022

The honourees, which also include Oprah Winfrey and Malala, will feature on the cover of US outlet Variety’s Power of Women special edition, with an event due to take place on Wednesday September 28.

Variety said Meghan’s cover would also be postponed due to the death of the Queen.