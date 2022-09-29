Steve Wright has stressed he is not retiring ahead of final Radio 2 weekday show

Steve Wright has stressed that he is not retiring in a message posted ahead of his final Steve Wright In The Afternoon show on Radio 2.

In July, the veteran radio host announced he would be stepping down from his daytime Radio 2 show after 23 years as part of the station’s schedule shake-up.

In a heartfelt message posted to the Radio 2 Twitter account ahead of his departure on September 30, Wright said: “In advance of our last SWITA show for a while, I just wanted to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has taken the trouble to listen at any point over the past 23 years.

A huge thank you to Steve Wright for his 23 years of Steve Wright In The Afternoon! 🧡 Read in full 👉 https://t.co/Joqs2nL0RL pic.twitter.com/zL1a83lOHB — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) September 29, 2022

“I personally would like to say what a privilege it’s been bringing you great choons, conversation information, entertainment, high humour and of course great guests.

“I know I have been extremely lucky to do this work and have never taken it for granted.”

Wright, 68, went on to stress the fact that despite his departure from Steve Wright In The Afternoon, he is not retiring and will remain on the radio with other programmes and projects.

“I’d also like to clear something up. I’m not retiring!!!” he said.

“I repeat, I am NOT retiring!!!

“I am taking a break from daytime radio and will continue at Radio 2. I’ll be going a tad digital with a podcast, Serious Jockin’ will still be there on BBC Sounds, and Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs continues on Radio 2 every weekend.”

Wright has presented Steve Wright in the Afternoon on the 2pm slot since 1999 and also presents Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs on the network.

We have some news… 🍂 Changes are coming to weekdays from the Autumn 🍂 We are bidding farewell to Steve Wright in the Afternoon. @Scott_Mills is joining to present an all-new Mon-Fri show from 2-4pm. @sarajcox is bringing you an extra hour of fun from 4-7pm. pic.twitter.com/dfLEYEDCfJ — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) July 1, 2022

He added that he would also be presenting a special programme on Radio 2 on National Album Day and will be returning to the network to present a number of festival specials over Christmas.

Scott Mills is set to step into the slot currently held by Wright, after he departed Radio 1 last month.

After joining the BBC in 1998, Mills, 49, presented the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show until 2004 after which he moved to a weekend afternoon slot for six months.

Until his departure in August, he presented the Scott Mills show on Radio 1 between 1pm and 4pm, along with co-presenter Chris Stark, as well as The Official Chart Show on a Friday since 2018.

Mills will join Radio 2 to present a new weekday show, while Stark, who also departed Radio 1 last month, is joining the Capital Breakfast Show.