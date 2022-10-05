Search

05 Oct 2022

Rihanna ‘nervous, but excited’ to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

05 Oct 2022

Rihanna has admitted she is “nervous” about performing at next year’s Super Bowl halftime show, but is “looking forward” to the experience.

News of the multi award-winning singer’s starring role in one of the biggest nights of the US sporting calendar was announced by the NFL last month.

Following the reveal, the singer, 34, shared a photo of her hand holding an American football on Instagram and Twitter.

Asked how she felt about the performance while out grocery shopping in Los Angeles on Tuesday, she told US outlet TMZ, “I’m nervous…but I’m excited”.

Rihanna is expected to be joined by special guests for the show, which is the Barbadian singer’s first major live performance in many years, but she declined to comment further on details.

She previously declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with former US football player Colin Kaepernick, who became recognised around the world for taking a knee to protest racial injustice in the US.

The show has previously been headlined by global superstars including The Weeknd, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

2022 saw Californian rap powerhouses Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg take the title slot, joined by Mary J Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

Apple Music has been confirmed as the sponsor for the 2023 Superbowl, taking over from Pepsi.

