07 Oct 2022

Composer Hans Zimmer to reimagine his most famous film themes on new album

Composer Hans Zimmer to reimagine his most famous film themes on new album

07 Oct 2022 1:25 AM

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer will release a double album featuring reimagined versions of his most famous film themes, from Dune to The Lion King and James Bond.

The two-hour record will feature new arrangements from modern Hollywood epics including The Dark Knight, Gladiator, Inception, No Time To Die, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Dunkirk.

The first single, The Last Samurai Suite from the 2003 film starring Ken Watanabe and Tom Cruise, is released on Friday.

The German-born, Los Angeles-based music producer recorded the new “suites” during his European concert tour of the same name in spring this year.

Recording took place over 10 nights and operated like a studio production, before Zimmer spent weeks mixing the album with his friend and producer Stephen Lipson.

Zimmer said: “I simply wanted to produce the best album.

“I wanted to create an opportunity for the music to breathe a little differently, in its own context.

“For this adventure, I am thrilled to have been joined by the greatest possible team of collaborators.”

Along with his 20-piece Disruptive Collective band featuring a number of long-time collaborators, Zimmer also worked with the Odessa Opera Orchestra and Choir on the project, which is titled Hans Zimmer Live.

The result is described as “an epic musical spectacle melding atmospheric classical arrangements and electronic elements into the powerful sound of a rock band”.

Zimmer also plays multiple instruments on the album.

It comes after the BBC announced a new 60-minute documentary looking back on the composer’s four-decade career.

The documentary, titled Hans Zimmer – Hollywood Rebel, promises to provide “unprecedented access” to Zimmer and will air on BBC Two on Sunday October 16 at 9pm.

Hans Zimmer Live will be available from March 3 2023.

