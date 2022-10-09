Search

10 Oct 2022

Dannii Minogue reveals how life changed when she became a mother

Dannii Minogue reveals how life changed when she became a mother

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

Dannii Minogue has revealed how becoming a mother “changed my style”.

The 50-year-old Australian actress and singer rose to fame in Australian soap Home And Away, before becoming a successful pop star.

Speaking to Hello! magazine about how her life has changed since giving birth 12 years ago, Minogue said: “Becoming a mum has changed my style. Before I was a mum, everything was heels and dress-up all the time, but now that’s for special events.”

Minogue has one son – 12-year-old Ethan – whose father is English-Australian TV presenter and former rugby league player Kris Smith.

Minogue added: “Ethan has created a different schedule. I have the going to school part of the day, and the sports part of the weekend, when my day revolves around basketball games.”

The former The X Factor judge also said her son is close with her pop superstar sister Kylie Minogue, telling the magazine: “Kylie loves hanging out with my son.

“We love watching the movies, we go to the farm and see the animals and I like to cook for her – she loves my risotto and Kylie does these beautiful roasted tomatoes on bruschetta.”

After spending four years as a judge on the British version of The X Factor alongside Simon Cowell, Dannii Minogue returned to Melbourne in 2011 to judge the Australian version of the show.

Over the course of her career, Dannii Minogue has achieved nine UK top 10 singles, and released her debut album Love And Kisses in 1991.

She recently celebrated 31 years since the release of her hit single Baby Love.

On returning to the UK – where she lived for more than a decade – to launch the latest additions to her petite fashion and jewellery range for QVC UK, Minogue said: “It’s amazing to be in London, I love getting to see my friends while I’m here.”

The full interview with Dannii Minogue is available in Hello! magazine, out now.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media