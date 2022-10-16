Search

16 Oct 2022

Roman Kemp: Ed Sheeran gave me advice to help battle depression

16 Oct 2022 1:44 PM

Roman Kemp has revealed that advice he received from his friend, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, has helped him through his battle with depression.

The 29-year-old Capital Breakfast presenter has previously spoken candidly about his mental health struggles and last year released a documentary looking at the mental health crisis affecting young men.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Kemp said: “Ed told me there’s dirty water at the top and the more you let it flow it turns into clear water.

“Each time I speak about how I feel, the water gets clearer.”

In March 2021, Kemp released a documentary on BBC Three titled Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, after the death of his friend, and Capital Radio producer, Joe Lyons.

Reflecting on the death of his friend, Kemp, who is the son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, said: “I’m still processing his death.

“Every day I step foot back in the Capital studios, I’m back in the worst situation I have ever lived in my life. I have flashbacks all the time.”

He added: “Per one suicide, 140 people are affected. Joe’s affected a lot of people. I’m sure he’ll be proud of what we’re doing but I still f****** hate him for it. He was the furthest thing from a suicidal person.

“Some people don’t wear a mask, others do. The majority put a mask on and we don’t have a clue what’s going on.”

In the documentary, Kemp revealed that he had considered taking his own life after battling depression for more than a decade.

Kemp met 31-year-old Sheeran through the music industry and has a tattoo on his leg drawn by the Shape Of You singer.

Despite usually being found behind the mic, Kemp has also appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Celebrity Gogglebox.

Kemp is set to release a book – Are You Really Okay? – later this month, which will tackle the stigma around mental health and see the radio host open up further about his own difficult experiences.

