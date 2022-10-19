Search

19 Oct 2022

Ellie Goulding reveals release date for her fifth studio album

Ellie Goulding reveals release date for her fifth studio album

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 7:23 PM

Ellie Goulding has announced her fifth studio album will be released early next year.

The new record, Higher Than Heaven, will be released on February 3 2023 and is her first album since her 2020 release Brightest Blue.

Alongside the album announcement, the 35-year-old singer has shared a new track from the album titled Let It Die.

Speaking about the new album, Goulding said: “There was definitely a darkness about (the past two years) that was palpable in the studio, with everyone having gone through it differently.

“I think for that reason, nobody wanted to sit and agonise over some relationship or some drama. So that’s how this album came together.

“(Higher Than Heaven) is about being passionately in love. But it’s a hyper form of love, almost like a drug-induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there’s the potential for a crash.”

The album announcement comes after the recent release of her song Easy Lover and her collaboration track All By Myself with Alok and Sigala.

Goulding first topped the charts in 2010 with her debut album Lights and continued her success with 2012 release Halcyon.

Her third studio album Delirium peaked at number three in the UK charts while Brightest Blue claimed the top spot after it was released.

Earlier this year, the singer was honoured with the president’s award at the BMI London Awards in recognition of her contributions to music and songwriting.

Alongside her music career, Goulding has become heavily involved in activism and in 2017 she joined the UN environment programme as an ambassador.

