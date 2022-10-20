Search

20 Oct 2022

Mobo Awards to return to London for special 25th anniversary celebration

Mobo Awards to return to London for special 25th anniversary celebration

20 Oct 2022 10:25 AM

The Mobo Awards will return to London for a special 25th anniversary celebration on November 30, it has been announced.

The annual event, which celebrates and elevates black music in the UK, will take place at the OVO Arena Wembley this year.

In recent years the show has honoured trailblazing artists including Dave, Ghetts, Headie One, Central Cee, Aitch, and 2022 Mercury Prize winner Little Simz.

The inaugural Mobo Awards took place in 1996 at London’s Grand Connaught Rooms, and the trophies are now considered one of the highest accolades in UK music.

Mobo founder Kanya King praised the “incredible journey” that the event has been on since its inception.

“It’s a proud moment to see Mobo Awards return to London for our big 25-year milestone, which will see us celebrating our legacy, as well as paying it forward to the biggest stars of the scene,” she said.

“Twenty-five years ago I put my house and sanity on the line to make the first Mobo Awards happen at the Connaught Rooms, and what an incredible journey it has been.

“Mobo continues to rise and create a cultural and social footprint, it will continue to be an agent for positive change in arts, culture, music and society as a whole.

“Via our Mobolise career development platform we aim to create meaningful change, opportunities and equality in the workplace, to level the playing field at entry level all the way up to the boardroom, but there is still work to be done.

“Meanwhile, our 25th anniversary show will be the biggest celebration we have ever created. I want Mobo to continue being a beacon for the best talent this country has to offer.

“Here’s to the next 25 years!”

More details of broadcasting, nominees, performers and hosts will be announced in due course, with tickets for the event going on sale on Friday October 21 at 9am.

