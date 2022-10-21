Search

21 Oct 2022

K-pop girl group Blackpink latest headliners announced for BST festival 2023

K-pop girl group Blackpink latest headliners announced for BST festival 2023

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 2:25 PM

Blackpink are the latest headliners to be announced for British Summer Time’s (BST) 10th anniversary festival in 2023.

The South Korean girl group – consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – will become the first K-pop act to headline a major UK festival when they take to the stage at London’s Hyde Park on July 2, according to BST.

They join the previously confirmed line-up of pop star P!nk, US singer Billy Joel and rocker Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

Their BST Hyde Park performance will also mark their London festival debut.

Over the course of their six-year career, the girl group have released two studio albums, 2020’s The Album, which made it to number two in the UK album charts, while their follow-up release in 2022, Born Pink, topped the UK charts.

They have also collaborated with a number of global superstars including Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa.

The girl group hold the title of most-subscribed act on YouTube with more than 82 million subscribers and have won two MTV Video Music Awards.

The group are currently on the road for their 2022/2023 Born Pink tour which is coming to Europe in November.

This year, the BST festival saw Sir Elton John perform as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, The Rolling Stones, who celebrated their 60th anniversary, and global star Adele who brought it home for two emotional shows.

Duran Duran closed the final night this year with a set of smash hits.

The first presale tickets will be available to American Express card members from 10am on October 21, with BST presale to launch on October 24 and general sale on October 27.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media